Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, and Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, interact prior to the Premier League match. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Seemingly with money to burn, Man City are set to disrupt any potential Man United bid for a player that has long been a favourite of Ruben Amorim.

Man City have already signed Vitor Reis, Abdukodir Khusanov and Omar Marmoush in this window, but it seems they’re still willing to do a deal for a player with a €100m release clause.

Amorim could lose out on Sporting ace to Man City

According to CaughtOffside sources, the Cityzens are interested in signing Sporting youngster, Geovany Quenda, a player who is understood to be coveted by Amorim and who journalist, Connor Humm, said to Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast was “sensational.”

City’s interest isn’t without foundation of course, given that the winger has a very impressive 13 goals and 15 assists in 67 games (transfermarkt).

Man City are listening to offers for James McAtee whilst it’s well known that Marcus Rashford wants to leave Man United so there would be room at both clubs for the 17-year-old.

Sources also indicate that the two Manchester clubs are unlikely to get things all their own way in the transfer market as far as Quenda is concerned.

That’s because Liverpool, Juventus and Barcelona are also interested in him.

£50m bid being readied for Amorim favourite by Man United

It’s the Catalans that could prove the biggest stumbling block to any deal too, given that the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is believed to have an incredible relationship with his fellow Portuguese, Deco, now Barcelona’s sporting director.

Quenda’s contract runs until June 2027 and though he has that €100 million release clause which puts Sporting in a strong bargaining position, sources have indicated to CaughtOffside that Amorim is so keen to sign him that the United board are preparing a £40/50m bid to test Sporting’s resolve.

If that’s unsuccessful, Mendes is planning new negotiations with several clubs for the young star.