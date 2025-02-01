Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester United are interested in signing the Stuttgart striker El Bilal Toure.

The player is on loan at the German club from Atalanta, and Stuttgart have an obligation to sign in permanently for a fee of around €18 million under certain conditions.

The 23-year-old could join the Premier League club at the end of the season and a report from Footmercato claims that Manchester United have accelerated their efforts to get the deal done. They could sign the player this month and loan him back to the German club.

The Red Devils need a quality striker and Toure could prove to be a useful addition. He could support the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee in the attack next season.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be quite exciting for Toure, and he will look to prove his worth in England. He has the physicality and technical attributes to adapt to English football, and it will be interesting to see if he can make an instant impact.

Man United need a striker

Manchester United need a reliable goal scorer in their ranks next season. It has been a disappointing campaign for them and they are likely to miss out on Champions League qualification. However, European football is still not beyond them, and it remains to be seen whether they can bounce back strongly.

The report claims that Manchester United are expected to sign the player for a fee of around €25 million. The Red Devils certainly have the financial muscle to pay up and the deal could look like a reasonable investment if the player manages to adapt to the Premier League quickly. Furthermore, the striker is still only 23, and he will only get better with coaching and experience.