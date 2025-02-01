Man United buoyed by last-minute Rashford transfer move by EPL rivals

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United takes part in the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 training session. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

The Marcus Rashford transfer saga has taken a dramatic last-minute twist with the intervention of a Premier League rival who are now in negotiations.

Barcelona will make a last-ditch attempt for the Man United ace, however any deal with the Catalan giants is though to be difficult to execute at this late stage.

Ruben Amorim has nothing against Marcus Rashford so it’s entirely possible that the wide man still has a future at Old Trafford.

Rashford set for Premier League switch

The player clearly has a lot to prove to the Portuguese, but there’s an olive branch being held.

In recent press conferences Amorim has gone on record to say about setting standards.

The inference was that Rashford has fallen well below them but if he can eradicate certain behaviours, he’ll be welcomed back into the fold with open arms.

It’s a refreshing change to see a manager who is not willing to bend on his principles.

“I’ll NEVER say sorry!” – which ex-Arsenal star says he was “really p***ed off” with how he was treated before leaving”

Sir Alex Ferguson ruled with an iron fist and has been lauded as the greatest ever manager that the British Isles has produced.

Amorim clearly can’t put himself in that bracket, but a willingness to do things his way, whatever the outcome, is reminiscent of the great man.

Aston Villa want Marcus Rashford

In time, with the right players in situ and the full backing of the Man United board, there’s every chance that a corner will be turned and the glory days at the Theatre of Dreams will return.

??? Unai Emery has given the green light to Aston Villa board to try advance on Marcus Rashford loan deal. Expensive and difficult one but Villa have already approached Marcus’ camp, strong interest… …and negotiations ongoing. pic.twitter.com/VYzcijYvcl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2025

For too long now, and not just at the Red Devils, there’s a knee-jerk reaction from supporters and club board’s if a handful of results haven’t gone as expected.

A new project needs to be given time to work, and Amorim seems hell bent on being the manager to break the mould post-Fergie.

If that means losing players like Marcus Rashford, so be it, and Aston Villa could be the saviours in that regard.