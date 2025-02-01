A composite image of Mo Salah and a Newcastle United badge. Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images and Stu Forster/Getty Images

Although Mo Salah won’t leave Liverpool in this window he is expected to do so in the summer, and that could cause huge issues on Tyneside.

Newcastle United’s owners, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), have a controlling interest in the top four sides in the Saudi Pro League and so have a vested interest in finally getting Salah to sign on the dotted line.

Such a marquee signing would certainly raise the profile of the league further.

Mo Salah’s Saudi sojourn could impact Newcastle

However, closer to home, PIF need to be aware of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules putting a spoke in their aspirations for Newcastle.

It’s long been contended that the likes of Alexander Isak may have to leave the club in order for the North East giants to stay on the right side of Financial Fair Play.

Eddie Howe already said Newcastle were selling Martin Dubravka against his wishes, though that situation seems to be resolving itself in a positive manner as far as Howe is concerned.

Howe won’t be pleased at the latest developments, however.

CaughtOffside have been advised by sources that Liverpool will set their sights on Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon again once a move away for Salah is confirmed.

Newcastle will rebuff Liverpool advances if Mo Salah moves on

If Newcastle fail to qualify for the Champions League this season, the club are likely to then have little option but to consider selling some players because of PSR.

Gordon’s new long-term contract with Newcastle makes life difficult for Liverpool but not impossible, and sources indicate that the Reds will be determined to execute the deal this time around.

Should the Magpies manage to rebuff Liverpool’s advances, their back-up option is Brentford’s highly-rated front man, Bryan Mbeumo.

Intriguingly, Newcastle would also be interested in Mbeumo’s availability this summer, whilst sources note that Tottenham are maintaining a watching brief at this stage.