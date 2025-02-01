Saudi move for Mo Salah will cause enormous problems for Newcastle

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
Posted by
A composite image of Mo Salah and a Newcastle United badge.
A composite image of Mo Salah and a Newcastle United badge. Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images and Stu Forster/Getty Images

Although Mo Salah won’t leave Liverpool in this window he is expected to do so in the summer, and that could cause huge issues on Tyneside.

Newcastle United’s owners, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), have a controlling interest in the top four sides in the Saudi Pro League and so have a vested interest in finally getting Salah to sign on the dotted line.

Such a marquee signing would certainly raise the profile of the league further.

Mo Salah’s Saudi sojourn could impact Newcastle

However, closer to home, PIF need to be aware of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules putting a spoke in their aspirations for Newcastle.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool looks dejected
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool looks dejected after Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United (obscured) scores his team’s second goal. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

It’s long been contended that the likes of Alexander Isak may have to leave the club in order for the North East giants to stay on the right side of Financial Fair Play.

Eddie Howe already said Newcastle were selling Martin Dubravka against his wishes, though that situation seems to be resolving itself in a positive manner as far as Howe is concerned.

“I’ll NEVER say sorry!” – which ex-Arsenal star says he was “really p***ed off” with how he was treated before leaving”

Howe won’t be pleased at the latest developments, however.

CaughtOffside have been advised by sources that Liverpool will set their sights on Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon again once a move away for Salah is confirmed.

Newcastle will rebuff Liverpool advances if Mo Salah moves on

If Newcastle fail to qualify for the Champions League this season, the club are likely to then have little option but to consider selling some players because of PSR.

Gordon’s new long-term contract with Newcastle makes life difficult for Liverpool but not impossible, and sources indicate that the Reds will be determined to execute the deal this time around.

More Stories / Latest News
Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, and Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United
Man City seeking deal for €100m-rated “sensational” Amorim favourite with 28 G/A in 67 games
Axel Disasi of Chelsea looks on
Exclusive: Tottenham Hotspur make move to sign Chelsea defender Axel Disasi on loan amid injury woes
Man United manager Ruben Amorim
Report: Man United establish contact to sign striker who is set for a move

Should the Magpies manage to rebuff Liverpool’s advances, their back-up option is Brentford’s highly-rated front man, Bryan Mbeumo.

Intriguingly, Newcastle would also be interested in Mbeumo’s availability this summer, whilst sources note that Tottenham are maintaining a watching brief at this stage.

More Stories Anthony Gordon Arne Slot Eddie Howe Mo Salah PIF

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.