(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are closing in on a deal to the Malaga Winger Antonio Cordero.

The 18-year-old is highly rated across Europe and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the Magpies. The player will be a free agent at the end of the season and Newcastle are in talks to secure a pre-contract agreement with him according to a report from Daily Mail.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for Cordero, and he will look to prove his worth in the Premier League. It would be a massive step up in his career, and it will be interesting to see if he can adapt to English football and make an instant impact in the Premier League.

The player has been linked with a move to Arsenal as well.

Newcastle need more attacking depth

Newcastle need more depth in the attack and the 18-year-old will add pace and flair to the side. They have been overly dependent on Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak this season. Newcastle need more depth in the attack and the Spanish under-19 International could prove to be a useful acquisition. He might not be a regular starter for Newcastle right away, but he has the potential to establish himself as a key player for the club.

Signing the 18-year-old on a bargain could prove to be a wise decision. He could develop into an important player for the club, and the free transfer could end up looking like a masterstroke in future.

Newcastle will be hoping to compete in the Champions League regularly and push for trophies. They need to add more quality and depth to their squad for that to happen. Signing talented young players like Cordero is clearly a sustainable way of improving the squad and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line.