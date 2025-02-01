Ange Postecoglou of Tottenham. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Sunderland winger Tom Watson.

The 18-year-old has been linked with the move away from the Championship club and Crystal Palace have recently seen an offer turned down for him, as per TBR Football.

Watson is highly rated across the country and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He could develop into a quality player for Tottenham with the right guidance. The North London club are in need of more quality and depth in the wide areas and the 18-year-old could be a future investment.

Tottenham have done well to nurture talented young players over the years and they could help the Sunderland winger fulfil his tremendous potential. The opportunity to join Spurs will be quite attractive for the player as well. It would be a major step up in his career and he would get to test himself in the English top flight.

Tom Watson could be a useful addition

The North London outfit have shown a willingness to invest in talented young players since the arrival of Ange Postecoglou. It is no surprise that they are keen on the 18-year-old attacker. They have been linked with multiple attackers recently.

It remains to be seen whether they can convince Sunderland to sell the player. Watson is an important player for them, and the Black Cats will not want to lose him easily. However, the player has 18 months left on his current contract and Sunderland could be under pressure to cash in on him, especially if there is a lucrative proposal on the table.

Tottenham certainly have the financial muscle to pay a premium for the player, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace need depth in the wide areas as well and it will be interesting to see if they decide to return with an improved offer to sign Watson.