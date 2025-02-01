(Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made an enquiry for the Chelsea attacker Christopher Nkunku.

The 27-year-old has struggled for regular gametime at Chelsea and he needs to move on in search of regular time. According to TBR Football, Tottenham are weighing up a potential move for him this month. It remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official offer to sign the player.

Chelsea paid a premium for him when they signed the French International, but he has not been able to live up to the expectations since the move to Stamford Bridge. The player has scored 16 goals for Chelsea since joining the club and he has picked up four assists as well.

The Blues expected better numbers from him when they signed him. He was a prolific attacker during his time in the Bundesliga, but he has not been able to hit top form in the Premier League. Perhaps a fresh start would be ideal for him. The opportunity to play regularly at Tottenham could be an attractive option for the player. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

He is capable of operating as a striker as well as a wide player. His versatility will be a bonus for Tottenham if they can get the deal across the line. He has been linked with Manchester United as well.

Can Spurs sign Nkunku for a reasonable price?

Chelsea will look to recoup most of the £52 million paid for him, but it seems unlikely that any club would be willing to sell out a premium for him, given his performances since the move to English football.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are keeping tabs on the Manchester City attacker James McAtee as well. The 22-year-old is on their radar and they have enquired about a potential move for him as well. It remains to be seen who they end up signing.