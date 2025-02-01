Tottenham pushing hard for England international that Serie A giants can’t wait to get rid of

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou faces the media during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 press conference at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on January 29, 2025 in Enfield, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

After Radu Dragusin’s recent injury Tottenham know that they need to enter the market for a new defender, and they’re pushing hard for one Serie A ace.

Ange Postecoglou has seen things go from bad to worse for the North Londoners, and ahead of their fixture against Brentford, they find themselves just eight points above the bottom three.

Not much time left for Ange Postecoglou to acquire a new defender

According to Premier Injuries, Spurs have 10 players out at the moment – Dominic Solanke, Cristian Romero, Wilson Odobert, James Maddison, Destiny Udogie, Guglielmo Vicario, Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson, Djed Spence and Radu Dragusin – which is the most of any team in the English top-flight.

Although Mathys Tel declined Spurs’ offer, Noah Okafor has been offered to the club and there is still time to get various deals done.

Tottenham want Axel Disasi from Chelsea and, according to Sky Sports, the Premier League club are in advanced talks with AC Milan to try and land Fikayo Tomori.

The 27-year-old former England international would appear to be surplus to requirements at the Serie A giants, with Fabrizio Romano, writing on X, suggesting that they are pushing to get the sale done.

??? AC Milan are pushing to get Fikayo Tomori’s sale to Tottenham done. Negotiations ongoing on player side for personal terms, Milan want to move on and sign new CB. pic.twitter.com/ZhmTd46L7F — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2025

That would indicate that they can’t wait for him to leave and that doesn’t bode well for Spurs.

Ange Postecoglou has limited defensive options at this point

What Postecoglou needs now is quality in all areas of his squad, in order for the Tottenham to start moving back up towards the European places.

Whether Tomori is the right fit for the club will only be seen over the course of the next few days – assuming a deal is done in time.

Unfortunately for Spurs beggars can’t be choosers given the situation they’re in, and even if it’s a gamble to bring Tomori back to the Premier League, the options for the North Londoners are limited.