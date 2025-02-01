Tottenham corner flag. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea defender Axel Disasi has been linked with a move away from the London club and the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are keen on him.

The 26-year-old has struggled for regular game time at Chelsea this season and he needs to leave this month to get his career back on track with regular football. Aston Villa are in pole position to secure his signature, and the player is keen on joining them.

However, Graeme Bailey has now confirmed that Tottenham are looking to hijack the French defender’s move to the West Midlands club.

Disasi has played a total of 518 minutes of first-team football at Chelsea this season and a player of his ability deserves more opportunities. Aston Villa will be able to provide him with the platform he needs. They have looked vulnerable at the back this season and they need to tighten up defensively.

The fact that the player wants to join them will come as a huge boost for the West Midlands outfit. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can convince him to snub them and stay in London instead.

Spurs need a central defender

Spurs have three central defenders in Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin. All three players have suffered from injury problems and they need more depth in that area of the pitch. Signing Disasi could prove to be a cost-effective solution in the short term.

The 26-year-old defender will be hungry to prove himself in the Premier League, and his determination to succeed will be an added bonus. He has done well for AS Monaco in the past and he could be a useful squad player for Spurs as well.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs can win the race for his signature.