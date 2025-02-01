A composite image of Graham Potter and Enzo Maresca. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images.

West Ham and Chelsea meet on Monday night, and ahead of that game both London clubs will be fighting for the signature of Brighton’s Evan Ferguson.

Brighton dropped a hint that West Ham could be in line to take their striker who was once rated at £100m but only has one goal this season in 14 appearances (transfermarkt).

Chelsea set to muscle in on West Ham move for Evan Ferguson

Bayern Munich want Christopher Nkunku to replace the outgoing Mathys Tel, and that would leave a huge hole in Chelsea’s attack, therefore a move for Ferguson makes sense.

The Guardian (subscription required) suggest that the Brighton connection – Paul Winstanley, Chelsea’s co-sporting director used to work at the Seagulls – could tip the balance in the Blues favour.

However, Graham Potter was previously Brighton manager of course (before leaving for Chelsea), and the nature of his closer working relationship with the player could arguably put the Hammers in a more favourable position.

To add some more intrigue, Chelsea host West Ham on Monday night in the Premier League, by which time the striker could have signed for one or the other – and may even make his debut in the fixture.

Evan Ferguson could debut in Chelsea v West Ham fixture

It isn’t clear at this stage if any move will be on loan in the first instance, to ensure that the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules are adhered to.

What does appear to be almost certain is that the striker will be wearing the shirt of a club other than Brighton before the transfer window closes for another few months.

Getting regular game time – his 14 appearances for Brighton in 24/25 have totalled just 373 minutes – might just be what Evan Ferguson needs to get back to somewhere approaching the form that saw him worth £100m (The Guardian, subscription required).