West Ham United have been linked with a move for the Genoa defender Koni De Winter.

According to a report from Mondo Udinese, West Ham are on the trail of the 22-year-old Belgian defender, and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done. He was linked with Leeds last year.

De Winter joined Genoa from Juventus at the start of the season and he has a long-term contract with the Italian outfit. Genoa are under no pressure to sell him this month, and it will be interesting to see if the Hammers can convince them to sanction his departure. West Ham have tried to sign him in the past.

It is fair to assume that the 22-year-old is likely to cost a substantial amount of money.

West Ham have looked vulnerable defensively, and it is no surprise that they are keen on the 22-year-old. He is versatile enough to operate as a central defender as well as a right-back. His versatility will be a bonus for the Hammers if they can get the deal done.

The Belgian could be attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. West Ham have a talented squad and an attractive project. Despite their struggles this season, they could be pushing for European football and domestic trophies in the coming seasons.

West Ham need quality additions

After a disappointing start to the season, they have brought in a new manager and Graham Potter will be expected to guide them to a respectable finish this season. They need to sign quality players this month to get their campaign back on track.

The Belgian defender will certainly help them tighten up at the back. He has the physical and technical attributes to do well in English football and he could establish himself as a key player for West Ham with the right guidance.

Meanwhile, the defence is not the only area West Ham are looking to improve. They are looking to shore up their midfield options with the signing of Tyler Morton from Liverpool. In addition to that, they are keeping tabs on Eli Junior Kroupi to improve their attacking unit. It seems that new director Kyle Macauley has been a busy man for the Hammers.