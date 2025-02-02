“Agreement reached” – Fabrizio Romano issues crucial update on Arsenal target

(Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been looking to make an attacking signing as manager Mikel Arteta is desperate to add more depth to his squad.

The injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka have forced the club to consider attacking options in the market so that they can keep up their challenge for the Premier League title race this season.

While they are struggling to catch up Liverpool, they hope that an attacker can give them the push they need in the latter stages of the season.

The Gunners made a move for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins but it was swiftly rejected by Unai Emery’s side.

They hold an interest in Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha and the player was reportedly keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium as well but a transfer to the North London club will not be taking place any time soon.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Cunha has rejected interest from Arsenal to sign a new deal at Wolves.

🚨🟠 Matheus Cunha, set to sign new long term deal at Wolves valid for the next 4.5 years. He’s staying at the club in January and there will be a release clause valid from June 2025. Agreement reached. 🐺🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/awAx0KGeHo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2025

The attacker has agreed a new contract with Wolves which will last until 2029.

Since joining the club form Atletico Madrid, Cunha has become the best player at Wolves.

His ability to score goals and link up with his teammates has impressed Arsenal and they were ready to make a move for him.

What next for Arsenal who want to sign a new attacker?

With Cunha now signing a new deal at Wolves, the Gunners would have to wait until the summer transfer window to have an opportunity to sign him.

In 23 Premier League appearances for a struggling Wolves side, Cunha has managed to score 11 goals and provide four assists in a highly impressive individual season.

🟠🐺 Matheus Cunha’s new contract will be valid until June 2029 with release clause valid from the summer. Signed, sealed. 🔐 pic.twitter.com/PdH1b3p1GV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2025

In order to sort out their attacking issues, Gunners have been linked with a number if strikers.

With both Watkins and Cunha staying at their clubs, Mikel Arteta would have to find an alternative option in the market.

They need someone who can challenge Kai Havertz for a place in the starting line up.

Ideally, the Gunners would love to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United who is their dream target but he seems unattainable at the moment.