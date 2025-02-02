“Agreement in place” – Fabrizio Romano issues exciting Tottenham transfer update

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tottenham are set to complete their first signing of the winter transfer window.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have been unlucky with injuries this season and that has translated into their poor results this season.

They have had a number of high profile players injured at the moment and some of them who are fit now have missed a significant part of the season.

More than any other position, they have struggled in defense this season due to the absence of Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven.

They have searched the market for a new striker as well as a new defender.

AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori was linked with a move to Spurs but the defender has rejected the chance to play for the North London side.

However, Lens defender Kevin Danso has agreed to a move to Postecoglou’s side and a deal has been agreed between both the teams regarding the transfer.

According to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, a medical for the player will take place today to complete his transfer to Spurs.

Romano wrote on his X account:

“Kevin Danso to Tottenham, here we go! Agreement in place for the Austrian centre back.

“€25m package, deal until June 2030 and medical booked on Sunday… after Wolves had verbal agreement in place and also medical ready.

“Hijack completed.”

Tottenham were desperate for a new defender

Tottenham have managed to complete the hijack of the player who was on his way to join Premier League strugglers Wolves.

The transfer has been give the ‘here we go’ treatment from Romano which means it is a done deal.

It comes as a huge boost to Postecoglou and the Tottenham defense who needed new additions.

Danso is a physically strong and a dominant defender who likes to command the back line.

Spurs were also considering a move for Chelsea defender Axel Disasi but it remains to be seen if they will pursue that signing after the Danso deal.