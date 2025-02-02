Man United boss Ruben Amorim (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are keen on signing the AFC Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen.

The 19-year-old has done quite well for the Cherries since moving to the Premier League, and he has established himself as an important team player for them.

According to Fichajes, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim wants the Red Devils to sign the player and they will face competition from Paris Saint-Germain. He has been linked with Chelsea as well.

Huijsen has done quite well in the Premier League and he has adapted to English football seamlessly. There is no doubt that he has the quality to play for bigger clubs in future and the opportunity to join Manchester United could be an exciting one.

Even though they have not been at their best this season, they are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them can be hard to turn down. Bournemouth will not want to lose a player of his potential any time soon and Manchester United will have to shell out a premium in order to stand a chance of getting the deal done.

Huijsen is an elite talent

BBC expert Mark Mitchener recently labelled the 19-year-old as one of the very best young players in the world, and he believes that Huijsen has done a very good job since he moved to England.

“He made the decision to come to Bournemouth as a 19-year-old and not wait for a bigger club even though people were saying very nice things about him so he wants to play. He’s doing a very good job of it.”

Huijsen could be attracted to the idea of playing for a big club near future. It is fair to assume that a move in January is unlikely and Manchester United will have to wait until the summer transfer window in order to make their move. It will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with the Cherries. Convincing the player to join them should not be difficult for them.