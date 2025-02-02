(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal remain keen on signing the Bayern Munich attacker Mathys Tel before the window closes tomorrow.

The 19-year-old has been heavily linked with the move to the Premier League and clubs like Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on as well. Recently, there have been reports that the player has turned down a move to Tottenham and it seems that Arsenal and Manchester United are the ones remaining in the race.

It will be interesting to see where the French attacker ends up eventually. According to TBR Football, Arsenal are hoping to get the deal done before Monday’s deadline.

Arsenal need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, especially after the injury to Bukayo Saka. The 19-year-old French attacker could prove to be a quality acquisition. He is capable of operating anywhere across the front three and he will add goals and creativity to the side.

The £80,400-a-week player has struggled for regular gametime at the German club season and he needs to join a club where he will play regularly. Arsenal and Manchester United will be able to provide him with that opportunity.

Man United remain keen on Mathys Tel

As far as Manchester United are concerned, they have sanctioned the departure of Marcus Rashford and Antony on loan this month. They need to bring in quality alternatives and the Bayern Munich attacker could prove to be a superb addition. The 19-year-old will be hungry to prove his quality in English football and his desire to succeed will be a bonus.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United have done well to nurture talented young players in recent seasons and they could help the Frenchman fulfil his tremendous potential. Regular football in England could accelerate development and help him improve in the coming months.