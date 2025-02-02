Mikel Arteta is looking for a striker to add to his ranks (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta hasn’t ruled out a last-minute signing as Arsenal scramble to reinforce their attack before the transfer window slams shut.

The Gunners are in desperate need of firepower following a potentially season-ending knee injury to Gabriel Jesus, compounded by Bukayo Saka’s recent setback.

Arsenal had an ambitious bid for England striker Ollie Watkins turned down by Aston Villa last month, but Arteta is still keeping his options open.

Speaking after Arsenal’s emphatic 5-1 victory over Manchester City, the Spaniard admitted a signing before Monday’s 11pm deadline remains possible. However, he also revealed that he hadn’t been actively checking the market in the hours leading up to the match.

He said: “We are trying everything that we can, but I don’t want to give any reassurance or not. It doesn’t depend only on us.

“We have the intention, the purpose and the ambition to try to help the team and support the squad to be better and to finish the season really, really strong.

“We are actively trying to do that. I’m very confident with the work that the club is doing, and exploring every single opportunity that we believe can have an impact on the team.

“If that’s the certainly the case and we can agree on something, we will. “And if not, we won’t. I’m not going to talk about any individuals.”

Arsenal continue Premier League title charge

Arsenal’s statement win over City has blown the title race wide open. Goals from Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Kai Havertz, and Ethan Nwaneri cut the gap to league leaders Liverpool to just six points.

The result also piles the pressure on City boss Pep Guardiola, whose side is now struggling to keep pace at the top.

The club’s loss to the Gunners was their heaviest defeat since 2008.