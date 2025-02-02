Bournemouth hold talks to land striker in last minutes of transfer window

With Evanilson and Enes Unal both out injured, Bournemouth are considering a last minute move for an attacker to spearhead his team’s attack for the second part of the season.

Despite the injuries, Bournemouth have dealt well with the absence of their attackers and their position in the league shows that.

They are seventh and have been one of the surprise packages of the season, along with Nottingham Forest.

Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna has reported that FC Lorient and Premier League club AFC Bournemouth are in talks regarding the transfer of talented young player Eli Junior Kroupi.

The 18-year-old has been having a standout season in France’s second division, with nine goals and two assists in 18 appearances.

Lorient are Bournemouth’s sister club as both of them are owned by American businessman Bill Foley.

Chelsea, Tottenham and RB Leipzig have all shown interest in signing the youngster who is considered one of the best young talents in France at the moment.

Bournemouth face competition to sign the young attacker

His performances have taken Lorient to the top of the Ligue 2 standings and they are hoping to earn promotion to the top flight straightaway after getting relegated.

The attacker has entered the final 18 months of his contract at the club and clubs have started taking notice of his contract situation.

Lorient would like to keep the player at the club right now with promotion to the top flight in their target.

With some of the biggest clubs in England interested in signing the player, Bournemouth will have to fight tough competition to win the race.

TBR Football have reported that Graham Potter’s West Ham United side have also initiated contact to sign the player but nothing is advanced as far as a move to the Premier League is concerned.

