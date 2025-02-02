(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Chelsea are keen on signing the Argentine midfielder Facundo Buonanotte.

The 19-year-old is currently on loan at Leicester City and he has impressed with his performances. Naturally, clubs like Chelsea and Tottenham are keen on securing his signature.

As per Fichajes, Chelsea have submitted an offer of around €45 million plus bonuses for the Brighton and Hove Albion attacking midfielder. They are willing to do whatever it takes to get the deal done.

The player is reportedly valued at €50 million.

Tottenham are long-term admirers of the player as well, and it will be interesting to see if they can win the race for his signature. The 19-year-old is highly rated across Europe and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He could develop a top-class player with the right guidance.

The opportunity to play for Chelsea or Tottenham will be quite attractive for the youngster. He will want to join a big club capable of pushing for trophies. Chelsea need more creativity and cutting edge in the final third and the 19-year-old could be the ideal acquisition. He is capable of operating as the central attacking midfielder as well as a winger. He will add some much-needed cutting edge and unpredictability to their attack.

Tottenham need attacking reinforcements

Similarly, Tottenham need to bring in an upgrade on players like Timo Werner and Richarlison. The 19-year-old could prove to be the ideal long-term investment for them. It will be interesting to see if they decide to come forward with an offer to sign the player.

Both clubs could be exciting destinations for the young midfielder and it remains to be seen where he ends up. He needs to join a club where he will get regular first-team football. The likes of Chelsea and Tottenham might need to provide him with gametime assurances before getting the deal done.