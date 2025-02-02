(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are looking to improve their defensive unit with the signing of Danilho Doekhi from Union Berlin.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, they will face competition from Wolves for the 26-year-old central defender. Crystal Palace have looked vulnerable defensively this season and they need to bring in a quality central defender before the January transfer window closes tomorrow.

It will be interesting to see if they can get a deal for the Dutch defender across the line. Doekhi could be attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League and Crystal Palace could be a superb opportunity for him.

They could provide him with the platform to showcase qualities in English football. If he manages to impress with the London club, he might be able to secure a big move in future. He was linked with Newcastle a few years ago.

Meanwhile, Wolves are fighting relegation and they need to tighten up at the back. Signing the 26-year-old could prove to be a wise decision. He will help them improve defensively and grind out important points in the remaining months of the season.

It remains to be seen where he ends up. The player has been linked with Crystal Palace in the past.

Will Union Berlin let Doekhi leave?

Doekhi is an important player for Union Berlin and the German club might not be keen on letting him leave. They have had a mediocre season so far and selling a key player in January might not be an appealing option for them. It is fair to assume that Crystal Palace might have to come forward with an attractive offer in order to get the deal done. It remains to be seen where the defender ends up.

The January transfer window closes tomorrow, and both English clubs will need to improve their squad if they want to do well in the remaining months of the season. It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs end up signing the Dutchman.