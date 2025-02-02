Erling Halaand’s lacklustre first half against Arsenal in numbers – with only one successful pass

Gabriel and Erling Haaland locked horns (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

It’s been a quiet night for Erling Haaland. The Manchester City striker had six touches in the opening half against Arsenal, being a complete spectator before netting in the second half.

His six touches consisted of a block, an unsuccessful pass, an unsuccessful headed pass, one successful pass, being disposed, followed by a last touch.

With Arsenal’s defence locked in and City struggling to find their usual rhythm, Haaland has been left isolated up top, barely getting a sniff of the ball. Gabriel and Saliba have kept him on a tight leash, cutting off passing lanes and winning every physical battle.

City, known for their intricate build-up play, have found it difficult to break down Arsenal’s well-drilled backline. Haaland’s lack of involvement speaks volumes about how well Mikel Arteta’s side has executed their game plan, but his season has been tepid for the most part in general.

There have been criticisms aimed at Haaland that he goes missing if he doesn’t get the service needed.

For a striker who thrives on service, the lack of touches is a major concern for Pep Guardiola. If City are going to find a way through, they’ll need to get their No. 9 more involved, because right now, he might as well not be on the pitch.

Gabriel celebrates in the face of Erling Haaland

Five months after their tense showdown at the Etihad, Gabriel seemed determined to settle the score with Erling Haaland in a fiery encounter at the Emirates.

A disastrous mix-up in the City defence allowed Martin Odegaard to give Arsenal the lead after just two minutes, but it was Gabriel’s actions after the goal that really caught the eye.

As the Norway international’s strike rippled the net, Gabriel wasted no time in charging toward Haaland, screaming in his face as part of his celebrations. The moment was a clear nod to their previous run-in, back in September when Haaland infamously threw the ball at Gabriel after John Stones’ late equaliser in their 2-2 draw.

The tension between the two had already simmered earlier in the season, with Haaland being seen telling Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to “stay humble” at full-time after a heated exchange.