Jack Harrison of Everton may be departing to Fulham (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Fulham have reportedly set their sights on Jack Harrison as the transfer deadline looms, despite the winger currently being on loan at Everton from Leeds United.

According to the Daily Mail, the Cottagers are monitoring Harrison’s situation closely ahead of the February 3 deadline.

There were whispers of a potential return to Leeds, but that never gained traction. Now, a move to Craven Cottage could be on the cards as the clock ticks down, with the deadline up tomorrow at 11pm.

“I’ll NEVER say sorry!” – which ex-Arsenal star says he was “really p***ed off” with how he was treated before leaving?

Harrison’s struggles at Everton raise questions about his long-term future. With Leeds United well-stocked in his position and little indication of a role for him at Elland Road, a fresh start elsewhere seems inevitable.

Talk of a Leeds comeback has been dismissed, and given the quality in Daniel Farke’s squad, it’s hard to see how Harrison would fit in, given the amount of wingers that have at their disposal.

A move to Fulham could see him make regular minutes while being implemented in a system that suits his strengths and might help him rediscover the form that once made him a key player.

Despite making 19 Premier League appearances for Everton this season, Harrison has yet to contribute a goal or an assist. His future now looks increasingly uncertain, with neither Leeds nor Everton appearing to be the long-term solution.

Everton thrash Leicester City as David Moyes’ second tenure gets liftoff

Everton made a blistering start at Goodison Park as they cruised on their way to a dominant victory over a lacklustre Leicester City as David Moyes continued his firm return to the club.

What was expected to be a tense relegation battle quickly turned into a statement performance from the Toffees, who blew their opponents away in a sensational first half. The win extends their cushion to nine points above the drop zone.

David Moyes’ return to Everton had a shaky start with a home loss to Aston Villa, but his impact has been nothing short of remarkable. Back-to-back victories over Tottenham, Brighton, and now Leicester have propelled his side up to 15th, easing their relegation fears.

However, Wolves’ 2-0 win over Aston Villa has shaken up the bottom of the table, pushing Leicester into the relegation zone as the battle for survival intensifies.