“Here we go” – Fabrizio Romano drops update on massive Man United transfer

Manchester United have been trying to offload attacker Marcus Rashford for some time and they have now finally found a club for him.

The 27-year-old has been constantly dropped from the squad by manager Ruben Amorim and it has been clear that the English attacker is not in the plans of the Portuguese manager.

Rashford has struggled at the club in the last two seasons and his form has been disappointing considering the high standards that are required at Man United.

The Man United star had been linked with a move to Barcelona and he was even willing to renegotiate his massive wage package in order to force a move to the La Liga giants.

The Red Devils have finally found a buyer for him and he is now on his way to fellow Premier League side Aston Villa.

According to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, the deal to sign the Man United attacker is a done deal and Rashford will join Unai Emery’s side in a loan move.

There is also a buy option included in the deal with Villa given the opportunity to sign the player in a permanent move for £40m.

Romano wrote on his X account:

“Marcus Rashford to Aston Villa, here we go!

“Agreement in place on loan deal with over 70% salary covered by Villa.

“Buy option clause worth £40m also included in contract with potential three year and half deal to follow.

“Medical booked today.”

Marcus Rashford’s time at Man United has come to an end

The player’s medical will take place today ahead of a move to Champions League side Aston Villa.

Rashford will given the opportunity to revive his career at Villa who have already qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

After his playing time was limited at Old Trafford, an exit from the club looked inevitable.

The Red Devils have already started the process of replacing him and they are eyeing a move for Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey to replace him.