“It’s not going to be easy” – Fabrizio Romano’s update will upset Arsenal fans

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal made a move to sign Aston Villa attacker Ollie Watkins but failed with their attempt to bring the England international to the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta is desperate to sign a new striker for his team in order to give his squad a boost for the latter part of the season to challenge Liverpool for the league title.

The Gunners are behind Arne Slot’s Liverpool side in the race to win the league and their attack has often come under criticism as it has failed to click in crucial stages of the season.

With Arteta determined to address that issue, he made a move for the Villa attacker but the Premier League side were quick to reject the offer from the Gunners and showed their disappointment towards Arteta’s side for their offer.

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has now provided the latest update on the transfer saga and claimed that Villa have no intention of letting the attacker leave this late in the transfer window and a move for Watkins would be complicated for Arsenal.

Romano exclusively told GiveMeSport:

“Ollie Watkins is another player they wanted. They made a bid. It was rejected by Aston Villa. The situation was quite tense between clubs. Villa were not happy with the leaks on the day when they were playing a crucial game in the Champions League. Unai Emery is really pushing internally to keep the player at the club, and he believes Ollie Watkins is too important for Aston Villa for the second half of the season, so he absolutely doesn’t want him to leave. So it’s not going to be easy for Arsenal to convince Villa on Ollie Watkins. It would take, I think, a really big amount of money, or it’s going to be really complicated.”

Arsenal would have to consider other options now

Signing an attacker like Watkins, who was open to join Arsenal, would have been ideal for the Gunners and given them just the boost that they need to push for the Premier League title.

Injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka have affected the North London club and they were determined to address that issue in their squad.

With Villa rejecting their offer straightaway, Arteta would now have to look for alternative options in the market to bolster his attack.