Man United want £120k per week Premier League star to replace Marcus Rashford

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is keen to add attacking options to his squad.

With just two days left for the transfer window to shut down, the Red Devils would have to act fast to sign players.

They are currently struggling in the bottom half of the Premier League table but Amorim is hopeful of changing that and he believes that some signings in this transfer window can give them the push they need in the latter stage of the season.

Marcus Rashford is on the brink of leaving the club to join Aston Villa in a loan deal and Unai Emery’s side will have an option to buy the player at the end of the season.

Another attacking player, Antony, has left the club to join Real Betis in a loan move which makes signing an attacking wide player a priority for the club.

According to The Athletic, Man United are considering a last minute move for Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey.

The Jamaican international player joined the club with huge expectations but he has failed to replicate his form of Bayer Leverkusen in the Premier League.

His game time this season has been limited and he would be open to a move from Villa Park.

The winger, who earns £120k per week at Aston Villa, has made 20 appearances in the league this season but has managed to score only one goal.

Man United are focusing on making attacking additions

Along with the Villa winger, the Red Devils are considering a move for Bayern Munich attacker Mathy Tel, who is also being chased by Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea.

The final two days of the transfer window are set to be exciting, particularly for Man United who are ready to make an attacking signing.

The decisions they made in the next two days could turnaround their season and give them a much needed push moving forward.

Bailey can add pace and attacking threat to Man United from wide positions but it remains to be seen if he will be an upgrade on Rashford.

Man United explore the opportunity to make a last minute move for Chelsea defender