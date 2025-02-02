Man United star says goodbye to teammates as he edges closer to exit

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

A number of players are on their way out of Manchester United as Ruben Amorim starts to reshuffle the squad.

Marcus Rashford is edging closer to a move to Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side after recently expressing his desire to move away from the Red Devils to start a new chapter in his career.

On his way out of the club, he is now set to be joined by left-back Tyrell Malacia who was heading to join Benfica but his move has suddenly collapsed.

According to the Daily Mail, Malacia has said his farewells to his teammates ahead of a late move in this transfer window.

The Premier League giants are set to sign Lecce full-back Patrick Dorgu and that has moved Malacia further down the pecking order at the club.

With fellow left-back Luke Shaw edging closer to full fitness as well, playing time for Malacia would be limited at Old Trafford.

The left-back is now pushed out of the club by the manager as he is not a part of his plans for the future.

Since joining the club around three years ago, Malacia has only appeared 47 times for the Red Devils.

His time at the Premier League club have been highly affected by injuries and when he has been fit, his form has not been great and he has failed to match the high standards required at the club.

Malacia became former manager Erik ten Hag’s first signing at the club but he has failed to make an impact following a promising move for the Dutch Eredivisie.

Man United left-back is attracting interest from several clubs

Real Betis and Celtic were both interested in signing the Man United left-back but Benfica looked set to sign him until his move collapsed surprisingly.

🚨⚠️ Tyrell Malacia’s loan move to Benfica from Man United has definitely collapsed. No agreement on loan fee and future buy option. 👀 Man United keep looking at options for Malacia as there are several loan requests. pic.twitter.com/eugrDJfRLk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2025

His contract at Man United runs until 2026 and with the player facing an uncertain future, the Red Devils are looking to offload him.

Having appeared just three times in the Premier League this season, it was clear that Malacia’s future lies away from Old Trafford.

