Report: ‘Deal off’ – Manchester United receive massive blow in race to sign Mathys Tel

Mathys Tel will not be heading to Man Utd (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)
There’s been a breakdown of talks between Manchester United and Bayern Munich and Mathys Tel will reportedly not be going to heading to Old Trafford.
Initially, it was reported by Florian Plettenberg that Tel had agreed to make Old Trafford his next destination, but Bayern Munich’s high demands in negotiations have reportedly caused the transfer to fall apart.
The deal now off the table, reports Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport, other clubs are circling, with Arsenal among the potential suitors keeping an eye on the situation. Bayern’s unwillingness to budge on their asking price has left United without a new attacker for now, though they may still be in the market for one. This comes after the club confirmed Marcus Rashford’s loan move to Aston Villa with an option to make that move permanent for £40 million.
United had hoped to secure Tel on an initial loan with an option to buy at the end of the season for around £45m. However, Bayern had different ideas, insisting on a more lucrative deal, including an obligation to buy, something which United were not willing to meet.
Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg had earlier confirmed that Tel was eager to join United “immediately,” but these complications with Bayern put a stop to any potential agreement.
Hawkins posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Negotiations between Manchester United and Bayern Munich have failed.”
Mathys Tel – the situation as deadline day approaches
It’s been a rocky road for Tel, who had previously rejected a move to Tottenham Hotspur, despite Spurs having reached an agreement with Bayern over a permanent transfer. Chairman Daniel Levy even flew to Germany to try and convince the player to join Ange Postecoglou’s squad, but the Frenchman was unmoved.
Now, with United out of the picture, the door is wide open for other clubs to swoop in, with Chelsea, Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Tottenham all remaining interested.
United, meanwhile, may now shift focus to alternative targets, with Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey another forward that has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.