Report: ‘Deal off’ – Manchester United receive massive blow in race to sign Mathys Tel

Mathys Tel will not be heading to Man Utd (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

There’s been a breakdown of talks between Manchester United and Bayern Munich and Mathys Tel will reportedly not be going to heading to Old Trafford.

Initially, it was reported by Florian Plettenberg that Tel had agreed to make Old Trafford his next destination, but Bayern Munich’s high demands in negotiations have reportedly caused the transfer to fall apart.

The deal now off the table, reports Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport, other clubs are circling, with Arsenal among the potential suitors keeping an eye on the situation. Bayern’s unwillingness to budge on their asking price has left United without a new attacker for now, though they may still be in the market for one. This comes after the club confirmed Marcus Rashford’s loan move to Aston Villa with an option to make that move permanent for £40 million.

