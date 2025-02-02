(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Marco Silva’s Fulham side secured a crucial win away at St James’ Park against Newcastle United in the Premier League.

After taking the lead through Jacob Murphy, Newcastle struggled to threaten a determined Fulham side who won the match 2-1, thanks to goals from Raul Jimenez and Rodrigo Muniz.

The visitors completely turned around the match in the final 30 minutes away to St James’ Park and inflicted another defeat on Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United side.

Fulham have now done the double over the Magpies after beating them 3-1 earlier in the season.

Apart from a moment of quality from Anthony Gordon, which was praised by Silva after the match, they restricted the threat of Newcastle.

Silva praised Gordon’s effort in the goal that Newcastle scored through Murphy but he was pleased with his team’s performance for keeping the Newcastle attack quiet.

“I’m very pleased, really,” he told Sky Sports, as reported by Geordie Boot Boys.

“It isn’t easy to play here against a really good side. It was well managed and it was a very physical one as well. It is really difficult to control the game against the players they have in the middle of the park, but most of the time we did it.

“One individual moment of quality from Anthony Gordon. We know the quality he has and we should have been better in that moment.

“Overall, I think playing here the way we did, we didn’t let them press high like they normally do.”

Anthony Gordon’s performance was the silver lining for Newcastle United

Gordon was the standout player for the Magpies against Fulham and he looked lively throughout the match.

He tried his best to create chances for his teammates but the overall performance of Howe’s team was highly disappointing and the fans have every reason to be upset about it.

Newcastle remain 5th in the league but they could be overtaken by Chelsea if the Blues win their match against West Ham United.

Meanwhile, Fulham are ninth in the league, just five points behind Manchester City who are fourth.

