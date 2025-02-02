Ruben Amorim of Manchester United (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich attacker Mathys Tel has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks, and the player has now decided to join Manchester United.

According to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, the player has agreed to join the Old Trafford outfit and concrete negotiations are underway between all parties to get the deal across the line before tomorrow’s transfer deadline.

Manchester United have reportedly submitted a loan offer for the player, but Bayern Munich have turned it down. They want an obligation to buy or a permanent transfer. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will accept their terms.

The player was heavily linked with Arsenal as well, and the Gunners will be disappointed with his decision. The player has previously turned down the opportunity to join Tottenham after they agreed on a deal with the German club.

The 19-year-old has struggled for regular gametime in the Bundesliga and he will be hoping to get his career back on track with regular first-team action at Manchester United. The Red Devils needed more quality in the attacking unit, and the French sensation should prove to be a quality long-term acquisition.

Manchester United have sanctioned the departure of Marcus Rashford and Antony this month. They need more quality in the wide areas and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line.

Can Arsenal swing the situation in their favour?

Meanwhile, Arsenal need more depth on the flanks as well, especially after the injury to Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal have not been able to rotate their attackers due to the lack of adequate depth. Signing the 19-year-old could prove to be a wise decision. It remains to be seen whether they can swoop in and convince the player to join them instead.