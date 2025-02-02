Serbia's defender #02 Strahinja Pavlovic heads the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C football match between Denmark and Serbia at the Munich Football Arena in Munich on June 25, 2024. (Photo by DAMIEN MEYER / AFP)

Crystal Palace are pushing to sign AC Milan defender Strahinja Pavlovic in a deal worth around £25 million before the transfer window closes on Monday, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Manager Oliver Glasner has been forced to rethink his defensive plans after Trevoh Chalobah was recalled by Chelsea, despite the Blues hurrying him out of the door during the summer, and new signing Chadi Riad suffering a serious knee injury, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

With limited options at the back, Palace are now urgently looking to bring in reinforcements before the deadline, which closes tomorrow at 11pm UK time.

Glasner is reportedly a big admirer of the 23-year-old centre-back, who has been a key figure for Milan in both Serie A and the Champions League this season. However, Milan are reluctant to let him go cheaply, especially after signing him from Red Bull Salzburg just last summer.

Nixon claims the Italian giants could demand as much as £35 million, though Palace remain hopeful of striking a deal closer to £25 million. It’s not clear whether Milan would be open to letting him leave for that amount or if a compromise can be reached.

Palace look to a number of defensive options

The Eagles are also mindful of the future, with club captain Marc Guehi set to enter the final year of his contract in the summer. His potential departure would only increase the need for defensive reinforcements.

While Pavlovic remains a priority, Palace are also monitoring Tiago Djalo’s situation at Porto. The Juventus loanee could serve as an alternative if a deal for Pavlovic proves too difficult to complete.

So far this window, Palace have strengthened their attack with the signing of Romain Esse from Millwall. However, at least one more signing is expected before the window shuts.