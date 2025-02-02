Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe shouts instructions (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is reportedly frustrated with the club’s handling of the January transfer window – particularly as key players could depart in the coming days.

The Magpies have now agreed to send defender Lloyd Kelly on loan to Juventus, despite Howe signing him as a free agent last summer and previously working with him at Bournemouth.

TBR Football has reported that Howe had no intention of letting any players leave this month, especially knowing that Newcastle had no plans to bring in replacements. While ideally, he had hoped to strengthen the squad with two new signings, but the club made it clear back in December that no arrivals should be expected.

In an effort to hold onto his squad, Howe successfully convinced Newcastle to retain goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who has impressed while filling in for the injured Nick Pope. However, the departures are still stacking up, with Miguel Almiron moving to Atlanta United, and now Kelly is set to undergo his medical with Juventus on Sunday. The loan deal includes a £15m obligation to buy. This is half of what Newcastle had initially been asking for earlier in the week. Kelly had grown frustrated with his lack of playing time, it is thought.

Just after the end of the transfer window, Newcastle have a crucial upcoming game against Arsenal on Wednesday night and there’ll surely be plenty of fans desperate to find out how to buy Newcastle vs Arsenal tickets.

Other Newcastle exits considered by club

Unfortunately for Howe, Kelly might not be the last player out the door. Newcastle are reportedly considering further sales, with Kieran Trippier and Matt Targett also attracting interest.

Galatasaray have already opened talks to sign Trippier, who is keen on the move after spending much of this season on the bench. Despite this, Howe is determined to keep hold of the experienced right-back.

Meanwhile, Targett is a target for an unnamed MLS clubs, meaning he could leave even after the English transfer window closes