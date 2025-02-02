Marcus Rashford of Manchester United is booked in for an Aston Villa medical (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Manchester United have pulled off the Marcus Rashford deal with Aston Villa on stunning terms -this time with the loanee club paying for a huge majority of the wages.

The 27-year-old forward had been repeatedly left out of United’s matchday squads by Ruben Amorim, with the manager reportedly unimpressed by his attitude and work ethic – especially in training. Now, a fresh update from journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed just how favourable the terms are for United.

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, Jacobs reported that Aston Villa will cover at least 75% of Rashford’s wages during the loan spell, with that figure potentially rising to a staggering 90% based on performance-related bonuses.

“I’ll NEVER say sorry!” – which ex-Arsenal star says he was “really p***ed off” with how he was treated before leaving?

“Understand Manchester United will get minimum three-quarters wage recovery during Marcus Rashford’s Villa loan and up to 90% depending on performance-based bonuses. Move to Villa finalised today. £40m option to buy.”

Initially, Rashford had been keen on a move to Barcelona, but the La Liga giants were unable to finance the deal. That opened the door for Aston Villa, with Unai Emery personally requesting the signing following Jhon Duran’s transfer to Al-Nassr.

A six-month loan agreement was quickly reached, including a £40m option to buy. If Villa exercises that clause, Rashford will sign a three-year contract keeping him at the club until the summer of 2028.

Man United attacker Marcus Rashford’s exit confirmed

The move comes after Rashford’s conduct in training was criticised by Ruben Amorim. The head coach joined at the start of November and only after a month, he opted to drop Rashford from the starting XI.

Rashford himself told journalist Henry Winter in December that he is now up for a new challenge, having spent all his professional career at United.

Indeed, many clubs were linked, but it’s Villa that have sealed the signing.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Rashford’s move to Villa Park is now all but sealed. The player is set to have a medical ahead of a move to the Midlands.

He posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Marcus Rashford, completing his medical at Aston Villa right now. Documents being exchanged between Man United and Villa for loan deal as it’s all done between parties involved.”