Fabrizio Romano confirms Man United have made contact to seal attacking signing

Man United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are expected to make a last minute move to make an attacking signing.

The Red Devils have struggled for goals this season with both of their attackers out of form and failing to impress.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have disappointed this season and that is why Ruben Amorim is keen to sign an attacking player at the club.

With Marcus Rashford heading out of the club to join Aston Villa in a loan move, signing an attacker has become even more crucial for the Red Devils.

One of the players they are targeting is Bayern Munich attacker Mathys Tel and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Red Devils plan to make a late move for him.

Even if they fail to sign him, they may have an alternative option as revealed by the journalist.

He exclusively told GiveMeSport:

“Mathys Tel is one of the targets they have. Let’s see what the player decides to do, he said no to Tottenham.

“Probably, a loan with an option is what Manchester United want to do. Let’s see what Bayern and the player decide for the future, but for sure, Manchester United made contact and are interested in Mathys Tel.

“If the Tel won’t happen, for sure they will have some other last-minute options. So the idea is to try, if they can, with Financial Fair Play to add one more offensive player.”

Man United face competition to sign Bayern Munich attacker

The Bayern attacker is in huge demand with some of the biggest Premier League clubs involved in the race to sign him.

Tel has struggled for game time at Bayern this season and that is why a move away from the club would make sense for the player.

The German giants have told the player he can leave the club since opportunities will be limited for him and that could work in the favour of Man United.

Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea have also shown interest in signing the player but it remains to be seen what decision he takes about his future.

Man United star says goodbye to teammates as he edges closer to exit