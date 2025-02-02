Romano provides Mathys Tel update as Man United continue their push and Arsenal phone again

Mathys Tel of Bayern Munich reacts during the Bundesliga match
Mathys Tel may still leave Bayern Munich this window (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Mathys Tel may still yet leave Bayern Munich this January transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian reporter has conceded that remaining in Germany looks very possible for the teenager – but that two Premier League clubs continue to make their feelings clear.

Those two clubs appear to be the bitter rivals Manchester United and Arsenal.

The Italian reporter posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Understand Mathys Tel has still not 100% decided to stay at Bayern at this stage… and his exit remains possible in the final 36h.

“Manchester United are pushing for loan move, Arsenal also called again in the recent hours.

“All proposals being assessed on player side.”

The 19-year-old forward has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League, with a breaking story stating how he would be open to leave his current side.

He has already turned down a move to Spurs for reasons unknown, while he did not want to leave to Chelsea as he was concerned about having a lack of minutes.

Man United and Arsenal continue to push for Mathys Tel

Joshua Zirkzee leaving the pitch after being subbed
Joshua Zirkzee has not hit the mark in his debut season (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

It remains to be seen where the talented French attacker will land but United and Arsenal are pushing before the deadline at 11pm UK time on Monday.

With Bukayo Saka sidelined due to injury, Arsenal are in need of attacking reinforcements. The young forward, who can play anywhere across the front three, could be a viable addition to bolster their Premier League title hopes, however thin that might be.

United approved loan moves for Marcus Rashford and Antony this month and question marks remain about whether they have enough firepower upfront with Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund. They are open to signing an attacker during the winter window, but funds are limited so they would rather complete a loan for someone.

