Mathys Tel may still leave Bayern Munich this window (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Mathys Tel may still yet leave Bayern Munich this January transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian reporter has conceded that remaining in Germany looks very possible for the teenager – but that two Premier League clubs continue to make their feelings clear.

Those two clubs appear to be the bitter rivals Manchester United and Arsenal.

The Italian reporter posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Understand Mathys Tel has still not 100% decided to stay at Bayern at this stage… and his exit remains possible in the final 36h.

“Manchester United are pushing for loan move, Arsenal also called again in the recent hours.

“All proposals being assessed on player side.”

The 19-year-old forward has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League, with a breaking story stating how he would be open to leave his current side.

He has already turned down a move to Spurs for reasons unknown, while he did not want to leave to Chelsea as he was concerned about having a lack of minutes.

Man United and Arsenal continue to push for Mathys Tel