Ruben Amorim sends brutal message to Marcus Rashford ahead of Man United exit

Man United star Marcus Rashford with Ruben Amorim. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford’s exit from Manchester United was inevitable the moment he was dropped from the squad by manager Ruben Amorim.

Rashford has spent most of the time under Amorim out of the squad and the manager had made it clear that he will not play anyone who is not training the way he wants his player to train.

The English attacker then expressed his desire to leave the club for a new challenge away from Old Trafford and that made it clear that Rashford’s future lies away from the club.

He is on his way to join Aston Villa in a loan move with Villa having the option to buy the player in a permanent move at the end of the season.

A report from talkSPORT has now claimed that ahead of his move to Villa, he was told by Amorim that under his leadership at the club, Rashford will never play for Man United again.

The boyhood Man United fan has endured a difficult time at the club in the last few seasons.

He has failed to replicate the form that once made him the best player at the club and issues off the pitch, along with inconsistency on it, has resulted in his impending exit from the club.

Marcus Rashford has no future at Man United

The arrival of Amorim at Old Trafford has worked against Rashford with the manager demanding high standards from his players after a disappointing season.

When Amorim recently admitted that he would rather play 63-year-old goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital instead of Rashford, it became clear that the manager does not want the player to become a part of his future plans at the club.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Rashford but if Amorim remains in charge of the club by the summer, Rashford will be allowed to leave in a permanent move.

Unai Emery feels Rashford is one of the best players in his position and he can help the 27-year-old hit another gear in his game.