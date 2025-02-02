21-year-old Aston Villa ace set to head out of the club before Monday’s deadline

Aston Villa winger Samuel Iling-Junior is all set to join the Championship club Middlesbrough on loan for the remainder of the season.

A report from the Northern Echo claims that the 21-year-old will return from his loan spell at Bologna after struggling to hold down a regular starting spot.

The 21-year-old is yet to start a league game for Bologna and Aston Villa have decided to bring him back to the club and send him out on loan to Middlesborough. 

Iling-Junior will be hoping to get his career back on track with regular football in the Championship. He is highly rated across the country and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He needs to play more often to develop further. It will be interesting to see if he can establish himself as an important player for the Championship outfit.

Middlesbrough need more quality and depth in the wide areas and the former Chelsea youngster could add some much-needed cutting edge and unpredictability to their attack.

If he manages to hit top form in the Championship, he could help them finish the season strongly.

Loan move would be ideal for Samuel Iling-Junior

Samuel Iling-Junior in training
Samuel Iling-Junior during a training session. (Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

The 21-year-old will look to establish himself as a key player for Aston Villa and a successful loan spell in the Championship will certainly help him force his way into Unai Emery’s first-team plans next season. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can wrap up the move quickly.

Aston Villa have enough depth and quality in the attack now, and they will not be able to provide him with regular gametime during the second half of the season. It makes sense for them to loan him out so that he can continue his development with regular football elsewhere.

