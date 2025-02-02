Tottenham agree deal with rivals to sign 26-year-old, but they have a problem

Chelsea defender Axel Disasi has been linked with a move away from the club this month and Tottenham Hotspur have agreed on a deal to sign him on loan.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have not included a buy option clause in the deal and Spurs will pay a loan fee for the 26-year-old French defender.

The defender has not accepted the move to Tottenham yet and he has already agreed terms with Aston Villa. Meanwhile, Chelsea have indicated that they are not willing to let the player join Aston Villa, who are competitors for the Champions League qualification spots.

It will be interesting to see if the player decides to change his mind and move to Tottenham instead.

The 26-year-old has struggled for regular gametime at Chelsea, and he needs to play more often at this stage of his career.

Tottenham could provide him with the opportunity he needs right now. The North London club needed to add more quality and depth to their defensive unit and they have already signed Kevin Danso earlier today. It seems that they are now looking to complete a deal for Disasi before the January window closes.

Spurs needed defensive additions

They have had a disappointing season so far, and they have been particularly vulnerable at the back. Signing two quality defenders before the window closes would be a wise decision. It could help them bounce back strongly during the second half of the season.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few hours. It is evident that Chelsea will not sanction his departure to Aston Villa and the player could be forced to accept a move to Tottenham. He will be desperate for gametime and he cannot afford to sit on the bench at Chelsea for the remainder of the season.

