Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the AC Milan winger Noah Okafor.

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the club and AC Milan are prepared to move him on before the window closes.

The player has been linked with West Ham United as well, but the move has not gone through yet.

According to a report from Gazzetta Dello Sport via SportWitness, Tottenham and West Ham are in contact with the Italian club regarding a move before the January window closes.

Milan were hoping to sell the player permanently in January. They are now ready to send him out on loan. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Tottenham could use Noah Okafor

Tottenham need more depth in the wide areas and the Swiss International could be a useful acquisition. He has not been at his best this season and perhaps a fresh start could be ideal for him. The player scored six goals last season and he picked up three assists along the way. He is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three and his versatility will be a bonus if Tottenham can get the deal done.

They need more quality in the final third if they want to finish the season strongly. The 24-year-old will be desperate to get his career back on track and his hunger to succeed will be a bonus for the North London side. Okafor has been previously described as a player with “magnificent technical qualities, speed and power”.

Meanwhile, West Ham are looking to add more depth to the attacking unit as well. They will be able to provide Okafor with ample game time, and it remains to be seen whether they can win the race for his signature. Whoever ends up signing him on loan this month would be able to pull off a bargain acquisition. If he manages to regain his peak form, he could transform them in the attack.