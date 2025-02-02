(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

West Ham United are hoping to sign the Celtic striker Daniel Cummings.

According to Anthony Joseph from Sky Sports, Portsmouth are keen on signing the player as well and Cummings had been in talks with them. However, West Ham are now leading the race to secure his signature.

The 18-year-old will be a free agent at the end of the season and West Ham are hoping to secure a pre-contract agreement with the player. It remains to be seen whether they can get a deal done.

Cummings could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for them, especially on a free transfer. The 18-year-old is highly rated and he could develop into an important first-team player for West Ham. Signing a player of his quality and potential and a free transfer would represent an excellent bit of business and the deal could look like a masterstroke in the long-term.

West Ham need attacking reinforcements

West Ham need to add more quality and depth to the attacking unit, and it is no surprise that they are looking to bring in the Celtic striker. The Hammers signed Niclas Fullkrug at the start of the season and the German has struggled with persistent injury problems. They need attacking reinforcements and they have been linked with multiple strikers recently.

It remains to be seen whether they can bring in a quality striker before the January window closes. They have had a mediocre season so far and signing the right players this month could help them bounce back strongly. They have recently agreed on a deal to sign Evan Ferguson on loan from Brighton.

Meanwhile, Cummings is clearly a long-term option for them, and the youngster will certainly be attracted to the idea of joining the London club and playing in the Premier League next season. It remains to be seen whether all parties can secure an agreement quickly.