Report: West Ham United get ‘Here We Go’ from Fabrizio Romano on new striker transfer

Evan Ferguson to Arsenal? (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Evan Ferguson is set to join West Ham United on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Seagulls made the young forward available for the January transfer window, with the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal linked to his signature.

And Romano has issued his trademark ‘Here we go’ via X on Sunday as West Ham emerged as the favourites to nab him.

The reporter posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Evan Ferguson to West Ham, here we go! Verbal agreement in place with all parties involved after green light from Brighton.

“Evan has been authorized to undergo medical later this afternoon. Straight loan deal until June, salary covered by West Ham.

“A verbal agreement is in now place between all parties involved and Ferguson is set to undergo his medical on Sunday afternoon.”

Graham Potter had made Ferguson his priority target for the window and the club have delivered. The pair worked together at Brighton and Potter was the manager who handed Ferguson his Premier League debut, so fans will hope that connection helps the young forward settle in quickly at the London Stadium.