Report: West Ham United get 'Here We Go' from Fabrizio Romano on new striker transfer

Posted by
Evan Ferguson warming up for Brighton
Evan Ferguson to Arsenal? (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Evan Ferguson is set to join West Ham United on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Seagulls made the young forward available for the January transfer window, with the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal linked to his signature.

And Romano has issued his trademark ‘Here we go’ via X on Sunday as West Ham emerged as the favourites to nab him.

The reporter posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Evan Ferguson to West Ham, here we go! Verbal agreement in place with all parties involved after green light from Brighton.

“Evan has been authorized to undergo medical later this afternoon. Straight loan deal until June, salary covered by West Ham.

“A verbal agreement is in now place between all parties involved and Ferguson is set to undergo his medical on Sunday afternoon.”

Graham Potter had made Ferguson his priority target for the window and the club have delivered. The pair worked together at Brighton and Potter was the manager who handed Ferguson his Premier League debut, so fans will hope that connection helps the young forward settle in quickly at the London Stadium.

West Ham are in urgent need of a striker after struggling with injuries in that position all season.

What clubs were looking to sign Evan Ferguson?

Danny Welbeck blows a kiss to the fans
Danny Welbeck is back from injury (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Ferguson made his long-awaited return from injury on Saturday, playing the final 17 minutes of Brighton’s 7-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday. It was, though, his first appearance in six weeks.

At the start of the transfer window, speculation swirled about a possible loan move, with Fulham among the clubs linked. However, Brighton remained undecided, partly due to Danny Welbeck’s injury and the fact that Ferguson was also nursing a knock. Now, with Welbeck back to full fitness, Ferguson appears to have slipped down the pecking order behind both Welbeck and Georginio Rutter in the fight for a starting spot up front.

It’s a stark contrast from a year ago when Ferguson was being linked with Europe’s elite for massive fees. Now, after a spell out of the team, he needs regular minutes to rediscover his best form.

