The on-off saga of a January loan move for Chelsea’s Joao Felix could soon be at an end with AC Milan pushing hard to land him on deadline day.

It’s been a tumultuous career already for the Portuguese, who the official Chelsea website detailed as being a previous winner of the prestigious Golden Boy trophy.

At just 25 years of age, Felix has played for Benfica, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and had two stints at Chelsea.

Joao Felix could be set for AC Milan switch

Now he could be on the way to AC Milan if the information that Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has is accurate.

?? Important day in the poker for João #Felix today. His departure from Chelsea is being further prepared. #CFC New talks with Aston Villa and AC Milan today. Milan are very concrete in their interest. @SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/pwpSktQBbq — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 2, 2025

Writing on X, he said that Milan are very concrete in their interest and there’s clearly still time to get a deal over the line.

Although the player has seven goals in 20 games in all competitions for the Blues (transfermarkt), four of those have come in the Conference League where Chelsea have been taking on all comers.

The Portuguese has flattered to deceive just as he did at Atleti and Barcelona, and in his previous spell in West London.

Joao Felix frustrated with life at Chelsea

Aston Villa are also interested in Joao Felix who is reported to be frustrated at present.

Chelsea want Alejandro Garnacho from Man United, and that would suggest that they are planning for the rest of the campaign without Felix.

The Blues don’t have long left to execute any transfer deals, however, with the window closing on Monday night.

If the likes of Felix haven’t managed to push through a move by then, they face another few months of uncertainty before almost certainly exiting Stamford Bridge in the summer.