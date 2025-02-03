Ruben Amorim issues worrying update about Man United star Lisandro Martinez

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez suffered a knee injury in the home defeat against Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils were once again disappointing and suffered their seventh home defeat of the season, the same as when they were relegated back in 1973-74.

The defeat was not only costly in terms of losing points but also because the Premier League giants lost in-form defender Martinez to a serious knee injury.

He received treatment on the pitch before being taken off on a stretcher. The defender was in tears as he was being taken away.

He injured his knee while challenging for the ball against Palace winger Ismaila Sarr.

Man United boss Amorim provided the update on the injured Martinez and admitted that it looks like a serious situation.

“Licha [Martínez] is really important for us, not just as a player, but as a character,” Amorim said, as reported by ESPN.

“I think it’s a bad situation. Let’s wait and see with the doctor, but I think it is serious.

“We are going to see in the next days but I think it is a serious situation. He felt it and when you are a player, you know when it is something serious. We are here to help him in this difficult moment like he has helped us.”

Lisandro Martinez has been unlucky at Man United

This is not the first time Martinez has suffered a lengthy injury at Man United after joining the club from Ajax.

He is now set to spend time on the sidelines after getting unfortunate once again.

Considering how long it took for the player to be treated on the pitch and how he reacted, it would be a huge surprise to see him play for United again this season.

While United have depth in the central defensive positions due to the presence of Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt, the Argentinian defender will be missed because he was currently having one of his best spells as a Man United player.

