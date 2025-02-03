Arsenal ready to pay massive release clause of attacker; player is Mikel Arteta’s priority

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Having failed to make an attacking signing so far in this transfer window, Mikel Arteta is already planning for the summer transfer window.

The Gunners won 5-1 against Premier League champions Manchester City and warned league leaders Liverpool that they are going to fight for the title till the end of the season.

It was a convincing performance from the North London club with Arteta’s team looking formidable in defense and fluid in attack.

However, the Spaniard is keen to add more attacking firepower to his squad and he is already eyeing a summer move for Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams.

According to Football Transfers, the Gunners are going to fail in their pursuit of Bayern Munich attacker Mathys Tel and Bilbao’s Williams remains Arteta’s priority signing.

The Gunners have tried their best to sign a new attacker in the winter transfer window but they have failed in their efforts to bring Benjamin Sesko and then Ollie Watkins to the Premier League club.

They were told that it is impossible to sign Sesko in the middle of the season while Aston Villa rejected their attempt to sign the England international striker.

Arteta then shifted focus to Bayern Munich’s Tel but the two clubs have failed to come to an agreement over the terms of the deal.

Arsenal identify Nico Williams as priority transfer target

The Arsenal boss is now ready to focus on the summer transfer window and make a move for the Euro 2024 winner Williams.

Ideally, the Gunners would have wanted to sign a new attacker in the January transfer window due to the injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka, but they would now have to wait till the summer to bring an attacker to the club.

They still have some time to make a move today with the transfer window shutting down at 23:00 GMT.

As per the report, Arteta is so desperate to sign Williams that he is even ready to pay above the €58 million release clause in his contract.

The Spain international is keen on joining the Premier League giants where he will play alongside his compatriots David Raya, Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi who is also expected to join the Gunners in the summer.