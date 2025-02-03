Report: Arsenal given hope of signing in-demand attacker on deadline day

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are flying high at the moment after beating Pep Guardiola Manchester City side 5-1 in the Premier League.

It was the perfect result for the Gunners who dominated the Premier League champions at the Emirates Stadium and sent a message to Liverpool with their performance.

The Gunners are still six points behind Liverpool who also have a game in hand.

Mikel Arteta’s side have tried to sign an attacker in this transfer window but so far they have failed to get any deal over the line.

They made a move for Aston Villa attacker Ollie Watkins but Unai Emery’s side wasted no time in rejecting the offer for their star striker.

The attention has now shifted to Bayern Munich attacker Mathys Tel, who has been told by the German club that he can leave.

With Tottenham and Manchester United both failing to sign the Bayern star, Arsenal have now emerged as the favourites to get the deal over the line.

Miguel Delaney, journalist of The Independent, has reported the new on his X account, claiming that Arsenal are pushing for a deal to sign the Bayern attacker.

He wrote:

“Arsenal are pushing on Tel, with the way potentially cleared as United can’t strike deal with Bayern.”

Arsenal need a new attacking signing on deadline day

Arsenal need depth in their attack and particularly after the injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka.

The Gunners have still done well recently and managed to score goals easily but they are just another injury away from a massive crisis at the club.

Kai Havertz is the only fit attacker at the club right now and they need someone who can share the load of scoring goals and leading the attack with the German.

19-year-old Tel is one of the best young players in the world and his talent can be judged easily with the number of clubs that are interested in signing him.

Arsenal do no have long left to make their move for the Bundesliga attacker but they are now the only contender in the race to sign him since Spurs and Man United are out of the race.