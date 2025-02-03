(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have once again been active in the transfer window with some of the players leaving the club and Unai Emery doing his best to replace them.

The most prominent departure from the club has been the exit of striker Jhon Duran who has moved to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr in a big money move.

Emi Buendia and Jaden Philogene are the others players to leave the club in the winter transfer window.

Emery has done well to target moves for Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio to bolster his attacking ranks to push hard in the Premier League and the Champions League in the latter stages of the season.

Not only have the above mentioned two players have arrived but Donyell Malen, who can play on the wings as well as upfront, has joined the club from German side Borussia Dortmund.

Emery’s transfer business is not going to end there as now he is targeting a move for Chelsea outcast Joao Felix.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, talks between Chelsea and Aston Villa took place on Sunday regarding the transfer of the Portuguese attacker.

🚨👀 Important day in the poker for João #Felix today. His departure from Chelsea is being further prepared. #CFC New talks with Aston Villa and AC Milan today. Milan are very concrete in their interest. @SkySportDE 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/pwpSktQBbq — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 2, 2025

Aston Villa face competition to sign Joao Felix from Chelsea

However, AC Milan are also in the race to sign Felix and they are currently leading the race to sign the Chelsea man.

Signing someone like Felix, having already secured the services of Rashford and Asensio, would make a statement from the Premier League side and send a warning to their rivals in the league.

Emery is keen to completely reshuffle the attack at the club and along with Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers, he wants to make sure he has enough depth and quality in his attack to qualify for the Champions League again next season.

Villa are expected to continue their ambitious streak in the transfer window and signing Felix on transfer deadline day would complete their transfer business.

