Aston Villa youngster agrees deal to leave the club

A detailed image of badges on a supporter of Aston Villa is seen during the Premier League match between Burnley and Aston Villa at Turf Moor on May 07, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

As Unai Emery and Monchi continue to revamp Aston Villa’s first-team squad, they’re allowing Kadan Young to head out on loan this month.

It’s certainly been a busy window for the Midlands-based Premier League outfit.

Marcus Rashford has joined Villa whilst Samuel Iling-Junior will join Middlesbrough before the deadline.

Aston Villa to loan Kadan Young in this window

A 2-0 loss at Wolves at the weekend showed Emery that there’s still work to do in order to bring success to Villa Park.

Beating Bayern Munich and drawing with Juventus in this season’s Champions League show that the club are on the right track, however.

Football Insider note that Kadan Young will be plying his trade at Royal Antwerp for the remainder of the campaign, allowing the youngster to get some games under his belt with a view to re-joining Villa in due course.

Kadan Young will get his chance at Royal Antwerp

He leaves the Villains with them in eighth position in the English top-flight and pushing hard to get back into the top four positions.

At present they’re just four points behind Man City in fourth, and as long as the new signings gel as the club hope, there’s every reason to believe that a finish in the European places again is achievable.

It’s a far cry from when Steven Gerrard’s reign at the club was initially heralded.

The big name, big game manager was clearly not the right fit for the club, whereas Emery and director of football, Monchi, have fitted like hand in glove.

Although so much movement in the window might leave supporters scratching their heads, Emery has shown that he has the nous to keep the club moving in the right direction.