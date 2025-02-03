Report: Chelsea beat Premier League rivals to sign young attacker in a £30m deal

Enzo Maresca applauds the Chelsea fans (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea have been the most active Premier League club when it comes to making signings in recent transfer windows.

That’s why it comes as a huge surprise that they have not made any new signing in the winter transfer window.

The Blues have been linked with a move for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho and a deal could still take place on transfer deadline day.

However, there is another attacker who is most likely heading to Chelsea in the near future.

According to The Sun, Chelsea are set to sign Lorient attacker Eli Junior Kroupi in a £30m deal.

The Blues have beaten London rivals West Ham United to the signature of the young French attacker who is lighting up Ligue 2 this season with his brilliant performances.

The attacker has guided Lorient to the top of the Ligue 2 standings and they are set to make a swift return to the top flight of French football after getting relegated last season.

Kroupi’s goal scoring form is a huge reason why his side have been successful this season.

The young attacker is keen on joining Chelsea straightaway rather than going on a loan.

Chelsea have managed to sign another young player

The attacker has scored 10 goals and provided two assists in all competitions this season in 19 appearances.

While it may be too early for him to become the leader of the Chelsea attack right now, the Blues have shown once again that they are intent on bringing the best young players in the world at the club and help them develop into world class players in the future.

Lorient, who are the sister club of Premier League side Bournemouth, would be getting a good financial return with the potential sale of Kroupi.

The Blues are in need of new attackers at the club due to the struggles of Nicolas Jackson this season.

The Chelsea star has failed to deliver on a consistent basis and he needs competition in the squad.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest update about Chelsea’s interest in Alejandro Garnacho of Man United.