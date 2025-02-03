Exclusive: Leicester City block exit of player who is frustrated at King Power Stadium

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has been linked with a move away from the club recently.

The 28-year-old is attracting interest from French club AS Monano, as reported by L’Equipe, with the Ligue 1 side keen on a loan move for the player.

However, according to Caught Offside sources, the Premier League side have blocked the exit of the player from the King Power Stadium in the winter transfer window.

Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s side believes that the player is too important for them to leave in the middle of the season and the club feel that the player is crucial to their hopes of survival in the Premier League.

The Nigeria international midfielder helped the Foxes win the Championship title last season by making 32 appearances and scoring four goals along with providing five assists.

However, his playing time at the club has been limited this season in the Premier League.

Ndidi has so far managed to make only 15 appearances in the Premier League but the club heavily rely on him as he provides them depth in the squad.

Leicester City are fighting for their place in the Premier League

Leicester City are currently 18th in the Premier League standings, two points away from safety and they feel that in such a critical position at this stage of the season, it would not be wise to allow an experienced member of their squad leave the club.

As per our sources, Ndidi had an £18m +£2m add-ons loan with obligation move on the table but the former Premier League champions are not keen on parting ways with the midfielder.

The Leicester City midfielder has previously offered himself to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid and the Spanish giants still hold an interest in signing him.

While Ndidi has been told to stay at the club, striker Patson Daka could be allowed to leave.