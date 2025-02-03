Graham Potter could help Leeds land goalscorer in last minutes of transfer window

Graham Potter, Head Coach of West Ham United, instructs his team during the Premier League match against Crystal Palace at London Stadium on January 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

It’s looking like being a busy transfer deadline day for Leeds, though it’s West Ham manager Graham Potter that could play a big role in whether Daniel Farke lands a striker.

The all whites sit proudly atop the Championship table and a 7-0 win over Cardiff City at the weekend puts them as the top scorers in the English second-flight.

West Ham are signing Evan Ferguson and that means there’s a chance they could allow Danny Ings to leave before the deadline.

Graham Potter key to Leeds move for striker

Writing on X, Daily Mirror journalist, David Anderson, there’s a chance that Ings moves back to Southampton, which could then allow Cameron Archer to move to Leeds.

If Southampton re-sign Danny Ings from West Ham following Evan Ferguson’s arrival for the Hammers, that may soften their stance on Leeds’ strong interest in Archer. #LeedsUnited — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) February 2, 2025

Leeds are already looking at a Liverpool academy graduate, and Daniel Farke will surely be keen to add Archer if there’s a chance to do so.

At present the Elland Road outfit are just two points ahead of Sheffield United and five ahead of Burnley.

“I’ll NEVER say sorry!” – which ex-Arsenal star says he was “really p***ed off” with how he was treated before leaving”

A couple of reverses could see the status quo change, so any chance Leeds get to improve their squad, they have to take it.

The issue of course is one of timing and moving parts.

Cameron Archer’s move to Leeds could be down to Graham Potter

With only a few hours left of the current window, Farke will be keen for all of the elements to align quickly in order that there is enough time to negotiate with Southampton for Archer.

If it’s looking likely that some part of the various deals is going to take longer than necessary then Leeds will need to try and pivot to other targets.

From West Ham’s point of view, Potter has his own needs to think about. If Ings can still do a job for the Hammers, he won’t be going anywhere.