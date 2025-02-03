Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match against Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium on February 01, 2025 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Whether Virgil van Dijk stays at Liverpool or not beyond the end of this season, it would appear that the Reds are already planning for the day when their captain heads out of the Anfield exit for one final time.

As of now, the Dutchman has yet to sign a new deal, though there has been no word as to whether he’ll depart at the end of the 24/25 campaign.

Liverpool have their Virgil van Dijk replacement

Mo Salah is set for a move to Saudi Arabia, and Trent Alexander Arnold to Real Madrid is expected to go through in the summer but not before.

“I’ll NEVER say sorry!” – which ex-Arsenal star says he was “really p***ed off” with how he was treated before leaving”

To lose van Dijk in the same window would be a huge shock to the system for Liverpool fans, but as sources have told CaughtOffside, it’s a situation that could occur.

That’s because there is “serious interest” from the Anfield outfit in Nottingham Forest centre-back, Murillo.

Despite the 22-year-old Brazilian having only recently signed an extension to his Forest contract, which keeps him at the City Ground until 2029, sources have indicated that he would consider a move to Liverpool if the clubs can agreed on a fee.

Sources have further advanced that Forest would not be willing to negotiate for anything less than £80m.

Virgil van Dijk still Reds captain as of now

That’s as much because Arsenal, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have also made their interest in the player known as anything else.

Forest clearly wouldn’t want to see a player who has been an integral part of this season’s success so far leave the club, however, if it becomes evident his head has been turned then they’ll absolutely want to ensure they get top dollar for his signature.

Liverpool see the player as a long-term investment for their defence and given that he would be a like-for-like replacement for van Dijk, the Reds would almost certainly be in the box seat when it comes to getting the player to put pen to paper.