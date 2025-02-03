Man United suffer double blow in transfer window; problems increase for Amorim

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United entered the transfer window with great optimisim with the club looking to bolster their attacking firepower.

They have struggled in front of goal this season and both their attackers, Rasmus Hojund and Joshua Zirkzee, have failed to perform this season.

Their issues upfront were once again clear to see in their latest defeat against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Jean-Philippe Mateta showed Man United what they are missing in their team as the Palace attacker scored twice for his team to seal the three points for Oliver Glasner’s team.

Man United were targeting a move for Chelsea attacker Christopher Nkunku and Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey, however, according to the latest update provided by Laurie Whitwell of The Ahtletic, the Red Devils are unlikely to move for both the attackers on transfer deadline day.

The proposed move taking Mathys Tel to #MUFC is regarded as unlikely at this stage. United considering forward options but also have financial pressures, aiming to stay prudent. Leon Bailey ruled out, similar on Christopher Nkunku. ⬇️https://t.co/gPoxRwdLTm — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) February 2, 2025

Man United have failed to make any attacking signing

The Premier League giants were also exploring a move for Bayern Munich attacker Mathys Tel but their talks have broken down in that deal as well which has increased the problems for Ruben Amorim at the club.

The Red Devils have lost Marcus Rashford to Aston Villa and they were looking to replace him in the squad.

It now appears like they would have to work with the players they currently have and wait till the summer transfer window to address the issues in their attack.

Unless there is a massive surprise on transfer deadline day, United, who have signed Lecce full-back Patrick Dorgu in the winter transfer window, will end this transfer period without making an attacking signing, something that is desperately needed at the club.