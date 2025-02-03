Man United suffer double blow in transfer window; problems increase for Amorim

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Man United manager Ruben Amorim
(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United entered the transfer window with great optimisim with the club looking to bolster their attacking firepower.

They have struggled in front of goal this season and both their attackers, Rasmus Hojund and Joshua Zirkzee, have failed to perform this season.

Their issues upfront were once again clear to see in their latest defeat against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Jean-Philippe Mateta showed Man United what they are missing in their team as the Palace attacker scored twice for his team to seal the three points for Oliver Glasner’s team.

Man United were targeting a move for Chelsea attacker Christopher Nkunku and Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey, however, according to the latest update provided by Laurie Whitwell of The Ahtletic, the Red Devils are unlikely to move for both the attackers on transfer deadline day.

More Stories / Latest News
An aerial view of Stamford Bridge
AC Milan pushing hard for deadline day move for Chelsea’s Golden Boy
Football pundit Gary Neville
“I don’t like it” – Gary Neville slams disrespectful Arsenal player after Man City win
Ben Chilwell of Chelsea interacts with Enzo Maresca
Current club’s “shame” as 28-year-old “top” England international set for Crystal Palace move

Man United have failed to make any attacking signing

Man United target Christopher Nkunku in action for Chelsea
Man United have failed in their attempt to sign Chelsea attacker Christopher Nkunku. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The Premier League giants were also exploring a move for Bayern Munich attacker Mathys Tel but their talks have broken down in that deal as well which has increased the problems for Ruben Amorim at the club.

The Red Devils have lost Marcus Rashford to Aston Villa and they were looking to replace him in the squad.

It now appears like they would have to work with the players they currently have and wait till the summer transfer window to address the issues in their attack.

Unless there is a massive surprise on transfer deadline day, United, who have signed Lecce full-back Patrick Dorgu in the winter transfer window, will end this transfer period without making an attacking signing, something that is desperately needed at the club.

 

More Stories Christopher Nkunku Leon Bailey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.